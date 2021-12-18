New Orleans at Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

New Orleans at Tampa Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: NBC

Record: New Orleans (6-7), Tampa Bay (10-3)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

The running game has its parts again.

Alvin Kamara looked like Alvin Kamara again in the win over the Jets. Taysom Hill is running like Taysom Hill is supposed to, and the offense running for over 200 yards is going to be the mode of transportation if this is going to turn around.

The defense continues to be fantastic against the run. The pass D hasn’t been bad, but the defensive front is the star allowing fewer than four yards per carry. With Leonard Fournette a bit banged up, the already ultra-reliant Buccaneer passing game will have to throw even more.

Boo hoo, it’s Tom Brady – it’s going to be okay – but Tampa Bay ran for for just 71 yards in the first meeting with the Saints, and lost.

New Orleans has a regular season hex on the Bucs, but …

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

This isn’t the New Orleans team it’s supposed to be.

Head coach Sean Payton is in the covid protocol, there really isn’t much to the passing attack with Hill under center – good yards against Dallas aside – and Tampa Bay isn’t the New York Jets.

In the first meeting, Brady threw for 350 yards but the three turnovers by the O were a killer. That was an aberration on all counts.

Tampa Bay doesn’t have a big turnover problem, New Orleans doesn’t force enough takeaways, and the secondary is about to be hit hard – mainly because this is going to be a ticked off offense looking to prove it can roll through this group. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Tampa Bay will exorcise its Week 8 demons.

The run defense will load up and make Hill try to be a passer, Brady will spread the ball around quickly and won’t take a whole lot of chances, and it’ll be a fifth-straight win even tough Hill and Kamara will combine for over 150 rushing yards.

It’ll be fun.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 17

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: “Paper & Glue”

1: “Being Blago”

