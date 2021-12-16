New England at Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 18

New England at Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: New England (9-4), Indianapolis (7-6)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

New England at Indianapolis Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

Are you going to stop what’s coming?

The system is brilliant, and it was perfect for the bad weather win over Buffalo a few weeks ago.

Pound with the running game, don’t take big chances, and let the best defense in the NFL load up and stop what’s coming.

No one’s running on the Patriots – except for Tennessee, and it was still a New England win thanks to four takeaways.

The Patriot D has allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in four of the last five games, and now Indianapolis has to deal with that.

Yeah, the Colts ran wild on the Bills. They also got to fatten up on the Jaguars Jets, and Texans over the last few weeks.

Now they have to deal with a rested New England defense. But …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Colts got two weeks off, too, and they’re one of the healthiest teams going right now.

Yeah, the schedule has been nice and soft with a whole lot of layups, but those matter in terms of stress and strain. There hasn’t been a ton of it over the last few months.

The Colts have the right makeup to do this.

They have offensive balance, they’re great at forcing mistakes, and in general they don’t turn the ball over. They’re also generating just enough pressure to matter.

More than anything else in a game like this, the Colts can hold up against the run. They’re allowing way too many bursts, but they’re also holding up well when it comes time to keeping teams out of the end zone.

Four of the last six teams haven’t been able to crack 100 rushing yards, but …

– NFL Week 15 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Again, there are a whole lot of easy wins on this Colt schedule lately.

They’re playing as well enough and complete enough to keep on winning, but with two weeks to prepare – and with two weeks to get healthier – New England’s system take over.

Even with Mac Jones starting to throw the ball again.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

New England at Indianapolis Prediction, Line

New England 26, Indianapolis 23

Line: Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 5

5: “Paper & Glue”

1: “Being Blago”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings