New England at Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, December 6

New England at Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 6

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: New England (8-4), Buffalo (7-4)

New England at Buffalo Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

Who’s playing better right now than New England?

More to the point, who’s playing its style right now better than the Patriots are? They’re running, controlling the clock, and they’re playing a suffocating style of defense. Basically, they’ve gone from Texas Tech a few years ago to Alabama.

The D leads the NFL after allowing just 23 points over the last four games and fewer than 14 pints in five of the last six games. QB Mac Jones isn’t making mistakes, the ground attack is steady, and the defense is taking the ball away in bunches with eight takeaways in the last two games and 20 in the last eight.

But …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Now the New England offense gets a Buffalo defense that went right is as dominant as any in the league.

It has problems with high-powered offenses – Indianapolis and Tennessee rolled too easily – but it’s statement time for a team that’s stalled a bit too often over the last several weeks.

The Patriots might play its steady, bruising style, but Buffalo is the one team that handles third downs better on both sides of the ball. If the New England offense isn’t moving the chains and isn’t owning third downs, it can’t win this.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Buffalo beat a great team again?

Oh sure, it’s tough and nasty against the mediocre teams, and it has a win over Kansas City, but after that victory it alternated loss-win-loss-win-loss-win, beating the Dolphins, Jets, and Saints.

New England is playing too tight and too well. Buffalo won’t get enough of a running game to matter, and in the cold and rain on Monday night, New England will do what it does better.

New England at Buffalo Prediction, Line

New England 19, Buffalo 17

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

