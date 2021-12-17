Nevada vs Western Michigan: Quick Lane Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, December 27

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Quick Lane Bowl How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 27

Game Time: 11:00 am ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Nevada (8-4), Western Michigan (7-5)

Nevada vs Western Michigan Quick Lane Bowl Preview

– Can Western Michigan close out with something strong after a disappointing season? Talent-wise, the Broncos had enough to win the MAC Championship.

The passing game was the MAC’s most efficient, it was great at controlling the clock and the tempo, and the defense was the best in the league allowing just 337 yards per game. So what was the problem?

– There were way too many defensive meltdowns, penalties, and special teams gaffes to mess up several big offensive performances. And that’s what made the team so maddening – it was good enough to beat Pitt, and flaky enough to get blown out by Ball State.

– Nevada, though, is an even bigger mystery after losing head coach Jay Norvell to Colorado State and with star QB Carson Strong opting out.

The three Mountain West losses were all by two points each, but now the offense that was so dominant throughout the season has to prove it can keep up.

– Even without Strong, the passing game should still be dangerous, the Mountain West’s best pass rush will be disruptive, and the No. 1 team in the nation in turnover margin needs to force several mistakes in what will amount to a road game.

Why Nevada, Western Michigan Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Quick Lane Bowl Top Players To Know

