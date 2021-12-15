Missouri vs Army: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Missouri vs Army: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 22

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Army (8-4), Missouri (6-6)

Missouri vs Army Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Preview

– Normally in bowl games you always assume the SEC team will take out the non-Power Five team just on talent, resources, depth, the lines, and all the things that come with being an SEC team.

Army and its style erases all of that.

– The Black Knights once again proved they can be dangerous against just about anyone. They ran on Wake Forest, they ran on Wisconsin – at least enough to keep that close late – and they ran all over everyone else with the option ground attack that owns the time of possession battle, keeps the chains moving, and frustrates every strong defense that thinks it can hit the curveball.

– However, there’s no letdown happening from a Missouri team that had to scratch and claw to get here and improved as the season went on.

For the first two months of the season the Tigers beat the teams they were supposed to beat, lost to the teams they were supposed lose to, and then came the back-to-back home wins over South Carolina and Florida to finally get something positive under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

– Statistically, the Missouri run defense was the worst in the SEC, but it rose up in November and was far, far better. Now it’s dealing with something completely different.

Why Missouri, Army Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Armed Forces Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Missouri Will Win, Why Army Will Win, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction