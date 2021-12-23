Mississippi State vs Texas Tech: AutoZone Liberty Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech: AutoZone Liberty Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Game Time: 6:45 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Mississippi State (7-5), Texas Tech (6-6)

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech AutoZone Liberty Bowl Preview

– Mike Leach going against his old team will be the narrative, but that will quickly go away once this starts and the high-octane passing attacks get going.

Now the former Red Raider head man has settled into the Mississippi State job with his all-pass-all-the-time offense doing what it’s supposed to. The Bulldogs are last in the nation in rushing, but that’s because it’s third in passing averaging 386 yards per game.

– There’s nothing happening down the field – the offense has the second-lowest yard-per-completion rate in college football. It’s a ball control attack that dominates the time of possession battle, and unlike Leach’s former stops at Washington State along with Texas Tech, he has the defensive talent now to hold up on the other side.

– Texas Tech is in a transitional period as the Joey McGuire era starts right after this. But before that, former Leach quarterback Sonny Cumbie will stay on before taking over the Louisiana Tech head coaching job.

– The Red Raiders will run a wee bit, but this is a high-powered passing team that will try keeping up with Mississippi State throw for throw. On the flip side, though, Texas Tech will push the ball down the field more, and time of possession is meaningless.

Why Mississippi State, Texas Tech Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Top Players To Know

