Minnesota vs West Virginia: Guaranteed Rate Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Minnesota vs West Virginia: Guaranteed Rate Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Game Time: 10:15 pm ET

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Minnesota (8-4), West Virginia (6-6)

CFN Predictions | Bowl Schedule

Minnesota vs West Virginia Guaranteed Rate Bowl Preview

– You’ll have to forgive Minnesota if it feels a tad bit snubbed. There’s hardly anything wrong with Phoenix in December – especially if your school has tunnels so students don’t have to walk through the cold – but the Gopher team that finished second in the Big Ten East got a lesser bowl slot than Wisconsin and a much weaker draw than a 7-5 Penn State team that’s off to the Outback.

– Minnesota – winner of four straight bowl games and the last two under PJ Fleck – will show up big anyway. Literally. It’s a bruising team with a massive offensive line that spent the season pounding away for a series of backs – the Gophers had big injury problems at running back – to go along with a defense that’s been great against the run and allowed just 18 points per game.

– West Virginia had to win its last two games to get eligible just to be here, and it has a tough enough team to make the most of the chance.

The run defense is aggressive and strong, and the offense is outstanding at controlling the clock and the tempo. There might not be a whole lot of big plays coming from the attack, but the Mountaineers will be more than happy to grind this out with the Gophers.

Minnesota vs West Virginia Preview

Why Minnesota, West Virginia Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Minnesota Will Win, Why West Virginia Will Win, Guaranteed Rate Bowl Prediction