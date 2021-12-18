Minnesota at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Minnesota at Chicago How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: ESPN/ABC

Record: Minnesota (6-7), Chicago (4-9)

Minnesota at Chicago Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

This isn’t exactly a smoothly running Chicago Bears football machine.

It had a little bit of fun for a while in the first half against Green Bay, but it was ugly after that with the defense melting down, the offense struggling to keep up, and with a seventh loss in eight games – the lone win came against Detroit.

Justin Fields is doing what he can through banged up ribs, but the passing game is bad, the run defense has been worse, and now the Bears get to deal with a Minnesota team that might have found its groove again if Dalvin Cook can come close to repeating his massive performance in the win over the Steelers.

That’s probably not going to happen, but Minnesota’s passing game will happily take over.

Why Chicago Will Win

Minnesota is weird.

It came up with a fun overtime win over the Chargers on the road, but for the most part it’s been lousy away from US Bank – it lost its last two road games, including to the Lions.

Minnesota is far better than Chicago. It has one of the NFL’s most dangerous passing games, Cook is amazing, and even the defense has its moments in key spots. It’s also got the bizarre ability to keep both teams in EVERY game.

The Viking defense gets gouged by big running plays, and the Bears have the backfield to take advantage of that – they’re going to hit over 100 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago should be able to hang around. The running game will work, Fields will take off enough to matter, and the defense that got owned once again by Aaron Rodgers should be able to hold on enough to make this a game in the fourth.

And then Minnesota will win. Chicago has bigger meltdown issues than the Vikings do.

Minnesota at Chicago Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, Chicago 20

Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Paper & Glue”

1: “Being Blago”

