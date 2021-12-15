Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Prediction, Game Preview

Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Thursday, December 23

Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Bowl How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 23

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Miami University (6-6), North Texas (6-6)

Miami University vs North Texas Frisco Football Classic Bowl Preview

– If you’re going to make up a bowl game at the last possible second out of thin air – just because – you’re not going to send two boring teams that might grind down in a defensive slugfest. No, you want big plays, offense, and two teams that will be jacked to get the opportunity.

– There were two more bowl eligible teams than slots available with a San Francisco-based bowl canceling this year, so the Frisco Bowl Classic – not to be confused with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl – was invented just before all of the matchups were announced.

– In comes North Texas after overcoming a 1-6 start to win five straight to get here. The running game went wild late in the season with over 320 yards in three of the last four games.

– Miami University probably would’ve had a slot somewhere else, but the extra bowl locked it in. It won four of its last six games thanks to a high-powered passing game that rolled for 200 yards or more in every game but the opener against Cincinnati, and bombed away for over 1,400 over the last four games.

– Can the RedHawks stop the run? Sort of, but not really. Can the Mean Green stop the pass? Sort of, but not really. So let’s have some fun on a Thursday afternoon.

Why Miami University, North Texas Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Frisco Football Classic Top Players To Know

