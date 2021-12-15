Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Prediction, Game Preview

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Football Classic Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Thursday, December 23

Date: Thursday, December 23
Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+
Records: Miami University (6-6), North Texas (6-6)

If you’re going to make up a bowl game at the last possible second out of thin air – just because – you’re not going to send two boring teams that might grind down in a defensive slugfest. No, you want big plays, offense, and two teams that will be jacked to get the opportunity.

There were two more bowl eligible teams than slots available with a San Francisco-based bowl canceling this year, so the Frisco Bowl Classic – not to be confused with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl – was invented just before all of the matchups were announced.

In comes North Texas after overcoming a 1-6 start to win five straight to get here. The running game went wild late in the season with over 320 yards in three of the last four games.

Miami University probably would’ve had a slot somewhere else, but the extra bowl locked it in. It won four of its last six games thanks to a high-powered passing game that rolled for 200 yards or more in every game but the opener against Cincinnati, and bombed away for over 1,400 over the last four games.

Can the RedHawks stop the run? Sort of, but not really. Can the Mean Green stop the pass? Sort of, but not really. So let’s have some fun on a Thursday afternoon.

