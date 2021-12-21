Louisville vs Air Force: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Louisville vs Air Force: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Game Time: 3:15 pm ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Air Force (9-3), Louisville (6-6)

Louisville vs Air Force SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Preview

– Get ready for what might be the fastest bowl game of the season.

It’s not like Louisville can’t or doesn’t throw – it averages 239 yards per game through the air – but it’s at its best when QB Malik Cunningham and the rushing attack get rolling.

– Head coach Scott Satterfield isn’t necessarily coaching for his job, but the 6-6 season was a bit of a disappointment, and the fan base would love to somehow get former Cardinal quarterback Jeff Brohm away from the Purdue job.

A strong bowl win would calm everything down, and it would be even better if the offense that put up 450 yards per game could make an emphatic statement. That’s going to be hard to do against Air Force.

– The Falcons aren’t above having rough days defensively, but they allowed 21 points or fewer to everyone but Utah State and Nevada mainly because they don’t let the other side have the ball.

– Air Force leads the nation in rushing and is second in time of possession, grinding down the clock in drive after drive with efficiency and without a whole lot of mistakes. The defense, though has to prove it can hold up if Louisville and Cunningham get hot through the air.

Why Louisville, Air Force Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Players To Know

