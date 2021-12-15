Louisiana vs Marshall: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Saturday, December 18

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 9:15 pm ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN , Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Louisiana (12-1), Marshall (8-4)

Louisiana vs Marshall R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Preview

– Head coach Billy Napier might be off living his best life as the head coach of the Florida Gators, but this is still a fantastic Louisiana team coming in on a 12-game winning streak with a Sun Belt championship.

The offense might not have been quite as explosive and as fun as the 2020 version, but the team got through game after game with a strong defense, an offense that was among the most mistake-free in all of college football, and by doing all of the little things right.

– On the flip side, Marshall found plenty of new and creative ways to turn the ball over, couldn’t stop the run, and it could never seem to find any consistency. However, the passing game was fun, the wins came against the teams it was supposed to beat, and the pass rush got their mail in the opposing backfield.

– To win this, the Herd have to open it up. The passing attack has to break Louisiana out of its controlled style, and this will need to be a bit of a shootout to make this a tad more frenetic.

Why Louisiana, Marshall Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Top Players To Know

