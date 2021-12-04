Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), Cincinnati (7-4)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

It’s going to take a whole lot of points and a whole lot of offense to keep up and challenge a rolling Cincinnati team, and the Chargers can do it.

The defense might be struggling, and it’s not taking the ball away enough, but it’s able to move the chains with a balanced attack that can do whatever it needs to.

It might not have the most consistent running game, but the passing game should be able to keep pressing and keep answering Cincinnati’s scoring drives, and there will be plenty of them because …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Well hello, Joe Mixon. Meet the worst run defense in the NFL.

Jonathan Taylor might have a say, but there’s no hotter running back in the NFL than Mixon with four straight games with four scores, at least one touchdown in each of his last eight games, and with 123 yards against the Raiders followed up by 165 against Pittsburgh.

Oh sure, the offense will revolve around Joe Burrow trying to do big things with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but coming up with a second straight monster offensive performance as a team might just come down to getting 28 the ball.

The Chargers have allowed 100 rushing yards or more in every game but two.

What’s Going To Happen

The Bengal offense suffered a weird power outage against Cleveland just before the bye week in early November, but outside of that it’s been able to score 31 points or more in five of its last six games.

That’s not stopping now against the porous Charger defense.

Get ready for a wild and fun shootout.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 34, Los Angeles Chargers 30

Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

