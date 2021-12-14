Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Saturday, December 18

Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 5:45 pm ET

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Eastern Michigan (7-5), Liberty (7-5)

Liberty vs Eastern Michigan LendingTree Bowl Preview

– Both teams will be looking to get past rough finishes to end with something positive.

It was a massively disappointing season for a Liberty program that ripped through several ACC teams in 2020 before closing out with a victory over an unbeaten Coastal Carolina.

The 2021 version came into the year full of experience led by dynamic quarterback Malik Willis and a great running game, and it all fell flat as the season wore on.

– It was a good team, but there were too many turnovers, too much inconsistency, and way too many penalties. The Flames lost their last three games by a combined score of 100-44, but the losses came against Ole Miss, Louisiana, and Army – three of the better teams on the slate.

– Eastern Michigan couldn’t run, couldn’t stop the run, and like Liberty, was wildly inconsistent including losses in two of the last three games. However, unlike the Flames, there aren’t any flags – it was No. 1 in the nation in fewest penalties – and the team didn’t beat itself.

The offense had its moments and the passing game is okay, but there’s a big problem when the ground attack doesn’t work.

