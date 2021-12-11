Las Vegas at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Las Vegas at Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Las Vegas (6-6), Kansas City (8-4)

Las Vegas at Kansas City Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Everyone wants to crown Kansas City as “back” and about to be that team to beat again now that it’s on a five-game winning streak. It’s sort of back. The offense isn’t.

It’s productive, and it’s getting the job done, but the running game continues to be spotty as the defense is getting the job done time and again with a whole lot of takeaways.

For all of its problems, Las Vegas has been okay with the mistakes over the last few weeks. The offense rolled in the overtime win over Dallas, the defense plays a tough game in the loss to Washington, and there’s a good shot at keeping this close as long as Patrick Mahomes and the passing game continue to try recreating the impossible instead of simply getting things moving.

However …

Why Kansas City Will Win

Yeah, the offense hasn’t been anything special over the last several weeks, failing to score more than 22 points in five of the last six games. That one outlier, though …

Kansas City 41, Las Vegas 14.

The Chiefs got on a roll fast and didn’t stop in the blowout in mid-November. Mahomes looked like Mahomes, everything clicked, and it was an easy win over a team that’s been playing over the last five weeks like it absorbed way too many body blows.

Yeah, there was the Raider win over Dallas, but the offense failed to score more than 16 points in four of the last five games. Now it goes against a defense that’s turning into a monster.

What’s Going To Happen

It might not be like everyone was expecting, but the Chiefs really are finding their groove.

The offense is fine. It’s not otherworldly like we’ve all come to expect, but that’s okay as long as the turnovers and mistakes are coming in waves like they did over the first half of the season.

Just score a few times, don’t screw up, and the rising defense will take care of the rest.

Las Vegas at Kansas City Prediction, Line

Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 13

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

