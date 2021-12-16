Las Vegas at Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland How To Watch
Date: Saturday, December 18
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
How To Watch: NFL Network
Record: Las Vegas (6-7), Cleveland (7-6)
– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN NFL Predictions
Las Vegas at Cleveland Game Preview
Why Las Vegas Will Win
It’s brutal to put a global pandemic into football analysis, but Las Vegas is catching a Cleveland that’s not only coming off a tough win over Baltimore, but it’s also dealing with a crushing bout of COVID-19.
As of this moment, over 12 players – including Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry – are expected to be out along with head coach Kevin Stefanski are expected to be out. Throw in an injury to Kareem Hunt – with the normal late-season bumps and bruises elsewhere – and this isn’t a fully-functional Cleveland team.
The passing game continues to be dangerous, Derek Carr is putting up monster numbers, and as long as the line can provide the time, the offense should work. However …
– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15
Why Cleveland Will Win
Las Vegas hasn’t exactly been sharp. It’s been a mess after all of the adversity, and now it’s not even close to being able to overcome all the mistakes, including five turnovers last week in the blowout loss to the Chiefs.
For all of the yards and big downfield plays, the Raiders aren’t scoring.
They’ve come up with fewer than 17 points in five of the last six games, and now the O has to deal with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and the terrific pass rush that’s coming up with big plays in key moments on a regular basis now.
– NFL Week 15 Schedules, Predictions
What’s Going To Happen
The Browns have been able to step up in tough spots, but this one is a little harder than the Week 7 win over Denver.
The team is depleted.
However, Case Keenum will be just fine, the running game should still be solid, and the Raiders really are sputtering and struggling too much.
Again, Las Vegas just doesn’t score enough.
– College Football Expert Bowl Picks
Las Vegas at Cleveland Prediction, Line
Cleveland 20, Las Vegas 16
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 40.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
5: “Paper & Glue”
1: “Being Blago”