Las Vegas at Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Las Vegas (6-7), Cleveland (7-6)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Las Vegas at Cleveland Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

It’s brutal to put a global pandemic into football analysis, but Las Vegas is catching a Cleveland that’s not only coming off a tough win over Baltimore, but it’s also dealing with a crushing bout of COVID-19.

As of this moment, over 12 players – including Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry – are expected to be out along with head coach Kevin Stefanski are expected to be out. Throw in an injury to Kareem Hunt – with the normal late-season bumps and bruises elsewhere – and this isn’t a fully-functional Cleveland team.

The passing game continues to be dangerous, Derek Carr is putting up monster numbers, and as long as the line can provide the time, the offense should work. However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15

Why Cleveland Will Win

Las Vegas hasn’t exactly been sharp. It’s been a mess after all of the adversity, and now it’s not even close to being able to overcome all the mistakes, including five turnovers last week in the blowout loss to the Chiefs.

For all of the yards and big downfield plays, the Raiders aren’t scoring.

They’ve come up with fewer than 17 points in five of the last six games, and now the O has to deal with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and the terrific pass rush that’s coming up with big plays in key moments on a regular basis now.

– NFL Week 15 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Browns have been able to step up in tough spots, but this one is a little harder than the Week 7 win over Denver.

The team is depleted.

However, Case Keenum will be just fine, the running game should still be solid, and the Raiders really are sputtering and struggling too much.

Again, Las Vegas just doesn’t score enough.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

Las Vegas at Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 20, Las Vegas 16

Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Paper & Glue”

1: “Being Blago”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings