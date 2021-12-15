Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Tuesday, December 21

Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Kent State (7-6), Wyoming (6-6)

Kent State vs Wyoming Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Preview

– Can Kent State drag Wyoming out on the dance floor? In Wyoming’s perfect world, it runs, controls the clock, relies on the defense, and manages to come up with just enough big defensive plays to own this from the start.

– However, it’s had more than its share of shootouts this year. When the running game gets working – it ran for over 360 yards in two of the last four games – it can be almost as exciting as Kent State.

– They call it the FlashFast style of offense. Kent State wants to go, go, go, keep defenses on their heels, and make teams feel like they have to keep pressing to make up for the scoring run that’s coning.

– Kent State might be coming off a disappointing MAC Championship loss to Northern Illinois – the Huskies dominated the time of possession battle – but when this is all working, the running game rips off yards in chunks, the passing attack hits big plays, and good games turn into up-and-down firefights once the takeaways start coming from the defense.

– There’s a consistency problem for both teams. Kent State might like to play fast, but sometimes the other side is able to keep up, and then there’s an issue. The defense allowed 41 points or more six times.

Wyoming might have done everything right offensively in the bowl-sealing win over eventual Mountain West champion Utah State, and then the next week nothing worked against Hawaii.

Why Kent State, Wyoming Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Top Players To Know

