Jacksonville at Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Jacksonville at Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville (2-10), Tennessee (8-4)

Jacksonville at Tennessee Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

The Titan offense has fallen flat over the last few weeks.

It can’t be blamed on playing New England’s great defense two weeks ago – it’s been a problem for a month. Even when it did work – like when it rolled up over 400 yards against Houston – the turnovers kicked in.

The Titans have given it up nine times over the last two games and haven’t hit 360 yards of total offense in four of the last five outings.

Jacksonville might not be dominating defensively, but that’s not necessarily the issue right now. If Tennessee keeps making mistakes, the Jaguars have a shot, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Jacksonville doesn’t take the ball away.

The famous Josh Allen-on-Josh Allen crime day against Buffalo was a mirage. There were three takeaways in that, and a total of three the rest of the season.

But that’s not the problem.

Tennessee’s offense is struggling. Jacksonville’s offense has gone bye-bye.

The turnovers keep flowing – there are way too many fumbles – and the offense just isn’t scoring enough with 17 points or fewer in the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee will get a big break at the right time. It had a week off to rest up, Jacksonville is coming off a trip to Los Angeles as part of a run of four road games in the next five weeks, and this is when things get back on track.

The Titans won’t screw up to matter on offense, and the defense will hold up against the run from the start.

Jacksonville at Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 23, Jacksonville 13

Line: Tennessee -9, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

