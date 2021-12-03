Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Game Preview

Jacksonville at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Jacksonville (2-9), Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

It’s been a struggle for Jacksonville, but the Rams have been strange.

It was able to roll up the offensive production against Green Bay, but there have been way too many stalled drives for an offense this good. The defense has been rocked over the last few weeks, there aren’t enough takeaways to matter, and the turnovers are flowing with seven in the last three games.

The Ram running game isn’t working, the passing consistently isn’t there, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Jacksonville isn’t scoring.

It has to keep being said – the team had the first overall pick for a reason. It’s going to take a while to turn this all around. However, the scoring production has come to a dead stop with 17 points or fewer in each of the last five games.

Los Angeles has a slew of massive issues at the moment, but the offense has kept things moving with a passing attack that should be able to hit on enough big shots – just one will matter in this – to stretch the Jaguar D.

It’s possible the Rams set an early pace that Jacksonville can’t match.

– NFL Week 13 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

It won’t be like the fun days back in September, but the Ram offense will move without a problem as it overcomes two turnovers with a few big play scoring drives.

Jacksonville will move the ball better than it has in weeks – Trevor Lawrence will have a solid day – but it still won’t be enough.

The Rams will get the deep shots in the passing game early, and the running attack will finally show up and take over from there.

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angles Rams 31, Jacksonville 17

Line: Los Angeles Rams -13, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Citizen Ashe

1: Monarch

– Predictions for Every NFL Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings