Jackson State vs South Carolina State: Cricket Celebration Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 18

Jackson State vs South Carolina State: Cricket Celebration Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ABC, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Jackson State (11-1), South Carolina State (6-5)

Jackson State vs South Carolina State Cricket Celebration Bowl Preview

– Deion Sanders took a good Jackson State football program and made it great. The Tigers were 4-8 in 2019, went 4-3 in the 2021 spring season after Sanders took over, and then it all kicked in with an 11-1 season – the only loss in a great, low-scoring battle with ULM of the FBS world – and a SWAC championship.

– South Carolina State had a bit of a disappointing season, but it managed to with the MEAC title and get here with wins in five of its last six games. Legendary head coach Buddy Pough has a solid, veteran team built around good lines and a defense that takes the ball away in bunches.

– Jackson State wins on defense, but it has a terrific passing offense led by Shedeur Sanders. Deion’s son is the first player from an HBCU to win the Jerry Rice award as the best freshman in the FCS, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 29 touchdown passes with just six picks. He ran for three scores, too.

Why Jackson State, South Carolina State Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: Why Jackson State Will Win, Why South Carolina State Will Win, Cricket Celebration Bowl Prediction