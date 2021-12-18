Houston at Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Houston at Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Houston (2-11), Jacksonville (2-11)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Houston at Jacksonville Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Jacksonville isn’t exactly a fully-functioning machine right now.

From the loss of head coach Urban Meyer to the inability to score, this has been a total disaster of a season outside of a fun trip to London and the Josh Allen on Josh Allen day against Buffalo.

Houston isn’t exactly lighting it up, but it won’t have to worry about the Jaguar passing game that hit 200 yards just once in the last six games. It won’t have to worry about a punchless running game that had its moments, but got stuffed last week against Tennessee with just eight yards. It won’t have to worry about …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Houston should worry about what it’s about to get.

Is the firing of Meyer going to be a bit of a freeing moment? Is this when the team can take a collective deep breath and just go out and play?

The run defense hasn’t been that bad overall, the passing attack should have a few decent moments, and the ground game that’s been so lousy over the past few games gets a horrible Texan defensive front that’s the worst in the NFL against the run.

Helping the cause is Houston’s inability to run a lick, but ….

– NFL Week 15 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Davis Mills is better than you think he is.

He’s surrounded by absolutely nothing to work with and yet he still fought the good fight last week against Seattle with over 300 yards through the air.

He’ll be fine, but it won’t be enough as Trevor Lawrence and Marvin Jones hook up for two scores and the ground attack will be steady enough to get interim head coach Darrell Bevell the win.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

Houston at Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Jacksonville 20, Houston 17

Line: Jacksonville -4.5, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: “Paper & Glue”

1: “Being Blago”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings