Heisman Finalists Announced: Who Will Come In Second? Predicted Finish

The finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy were announced? Who are the four in the hunt for the best individual trophy in all of sports?

2021 Heisman Finalists Announced

– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak

Alabama QB Bryce Young is going to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy, and if he doesn’t it might be the biggest upset in the history of the award – at least, that seems to be the case if you go by the social media buzz.

The sophomore threw 43 touchdown passes with just four picks, ran for three touchdowns, led the team on the must-have 97-yard touchdown drive to force overtime in the win over Auburn, and then he smoked Georgia’s No. 1 defense for 421 yards and three touchdowns in the SEC Championship victory to earn the the Tide the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

So assuming he’s going to win, who’ll finish No. 2?

Young is obviously one of the four Heisman finalists, and here are the other three (in alphabetical order)

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Why Aidan Hutchinson Will Finish 2nd For The Heisman: The heart-and-soul leader and tone-setter for the Michigan team that finally got over the hump in the Jim Harbaugh era, Hutchinson came up with 58 tackles, 14 sacks, and 15.5 tackles for loss.

He showed up large in some of the biggest games when everyone was watching, coming up with three sacks against Penn State, three more against Ohio State, and he even got one in the Big Ten Championship win over Iowa.

Why Aidan Hutchinson Won’t Finish 2nd For The Heisman: Alabama’s Will Anderson was the nation’s best pass rusher this season and was probably – along with a few Georgia stars in the mix – the best defensive player in college football.

Was Hutchinson 2019 Chase Young? Not really, but he was the signature star on a team that was very, very close to being the College Football Playoff No. 1 .

2021 Heisman Finalists

Bryce Young | Aidan Hutchinson

Kenny Pickett | CJ Stroud

2021 Heisman Trophy Prediction

NEXT Heisman Finalist: Kenny Pickett, Pitt