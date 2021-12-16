Hawaii vs Memphis: Hawaii Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs Memphis: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Date: Friday, December 24

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

How To Watch: Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Records: Hawaii (6-7), Memphis (6-6)

– Hawaii caught a wee bit of a break – it was originally supposed to need seven wins to go bowling – with an added bowl in Texas to allow two more teams to get extra games. Now it gets to play on Christmas Eve.

– The Rainbow Warriors were crashing through the back half of the season, but the passing game stepped up over the final two dates to get to six wins. They always bring the effort, they’re great at forcing takeaways, and there’s enough of a downfield passing attack to bother a Memphis defense that had big problems at times in the secondary.

– Memphis started strong, but it wasn’t quite able to find any sort of a groove over the last few months of the season with a stalled ground game and a spotty defense that couldn’t get off the field.

However, the offense didn’t have a major problem with turnovers – a key against Hawaii – and there’s enough explosives from the passing game to keep up any pace.

– The big play passing attack was able to crank up close to 300 yards per game, and it’s going to press from the start against a Hawaii defense that allowed almost 290 per outing.

