Georgia State vs Ball State: TaxAct Camellia Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Saturday, December 25

Georgia State vs Ball State: TaxAct Camellia Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 25

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Ball State (6-6), Georgia State (7-5)

Georgia State vs Ball State TaxAct Camellia Bowl Preview

– There are few more even-looking bowl games of the season – it should make for an entertaining, competitive battle if everything goes according to form.

Ball State struggled late in the season with three losses in the last five games, but it’s got a good offensive line, the defense takes the ball away, and it doesn’t beat itself with a whole lot of big mistakes.

Georgia State ripped through the second half of the year with six wins in the last seven games, and like Ball State it’s got a great offensive line, is great at forcing turnovers, and it doesn’t beat itself with a whole lot of big mistakes.

– The Panthers don’t control the clock for all that long, but it’s able to make the most of its possessions with their quick style – and its defense’s inability to come up with enough third down stops. It’s the exact same thing for the Cardinals.

– The main difference is with the rushing offense. Georgia State’s attack averaged 225 yards per game with consistent production after the first two games of the season. On the other side, Ball State needs to generate its own breaks and has to win the turnover margin to win.

Why Georgia State, Ball State Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

TaxAct Camellia Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Georgia State Will Win, Why Ball State Will Win, TaxAct Camellia Bowl Prediction