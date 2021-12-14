Fresno State vs UTEP: PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 2:15 pm ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Fresno State (9-3), UTEP (7-5)

Fresno State vs UTEP PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl Preview

– You want a bowl game with a team that’s going to care? UTEP hasn’t been to a bowl since 2014, and this is just its second winning season since 2005.

It’s been a wonderful breakthrough year for the program that’s used to being the free-space on everyone’s schedule. It didn’t exactly play a killer slate, but it managed to get through with a solid defense that was great at getting off the field – the Miners finished second in Conference USA in total D – and an offense that hit its deep shots down the field whenever it had the chance.

– Fresno State just missed out on playing for the Mountain West title, it was good enough to beat UCLA and San Diego State, and it’s now going through a transition with head coach Kalen DeBoer off coaching the Washington Huskies and with Jeff Tedford coming aboard for next season. Running backs coach Lee Marks will take over the head coaching duties in this.

– Fresno State QB Jake Haener was off with DeBoer to Washington, changed his mind, and now he’s back. The talent is there defensively – the Bulldog run defense allowed just 127 yards per game – it’s got a great offensive line and a strong running game, and the attack that led the conference in total yards is going to be dangerous.

Why Fresno State, UTEP Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl Top Players To Know

