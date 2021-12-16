Florida vs UCF: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, Thursday, December 23

Florida vs UCF: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 23

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Florida (6-6), UCF (8-4)

– You’d think two schools 125 miles away from each other would have a long, storied history of games, but these two have only played twice, and neither one was pretty.

Florida won 42-0 in 2006 and 58-27 in 1999. This time around should be far more entertaining.

– Both teams fought through difficult seasons, but in vastly different ways.

Florida looked great early, pushed Alabama to the edge in a 31-29 loss, and that was about it. The defense fell apart, the offense lost its consistency, and a run of five losses in seven games ended the Dan Mullen era.

The team got it together, though, to take out Florida in a bowl-or-go-home regular season finale.

– UCF was expected to be a contender for the AAC title under new head coach Gus Malzahn, but it lost QB Dillon Gabriel early on, RB Isaiah Bowser couldn’t stay healthy, and a blowout loss to Cincinnati made it seem like a lost season before the team rolled to five wins in the last six games.

There might not be the explosiveness the UCF offense is used to, but the defense has been solid with a great pass rush to help push past a whole slew of issues.

Florida vs UCF Preview

Why Florida, UCF Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Top Players To Know

