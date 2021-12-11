Detroit at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Detroit at Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Detroit (1-10-1), Denver (6-6)

Detroit at Denver Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

Break up the Lions.

Just how much will that one win over Minnesota matter? Detroit have lost close game after close game – and tied one against Pittsburgh – and then it finally broke through last week.

Can that be enough to start something positive?

Denver’s offense has hit a snag, wooing 17 point or fewer in four of the last six games with stalls and turnovers last week against Kansas City. The Lions have just enough in place to keep throwing, and the running game should be okay for stretches, but …

Why Denver Will Win

It’s Detroit. It’s not allowed to have nice things.

Just when the team finally gets a win and has something happy to enjoy, it gets hit with a flu bug.

No, the Denver offense isn’t going off, but the ground game hasn’t been all that bad over the last month. It’s able to rip off yards in chunks and coming up with the occasional big play, and it should have a few of those against a Lion defense that has a hard time holding up.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the narrative will be all about the tragic loss of former Bronco star WR Demaryius Thomas with a ceremony at the beginning of the game.

That will certainly set the tone, but it won’t be the reason for a Denver win.

Detroit is hurting to go along with its illness issues, and it’s going to have even more problems with the Denver ground attack as the game goes on.

Detroit at Denver Prediction, Line

Denver 27, Detroit 13

Line: Denver -10.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

