Denver at Las Vegas Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Denver at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Denver at Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Denver (7-7), Las Vegas (7-7)

Denver at Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

The running game keeps on working.

The Broncos have a nice mix of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams helping the O crank out over 130 yards per game in five of the last six games.

It doesn’t always lead to wins, but when the rushing attack is rumbling, good things happen. Denver is 4-0 when running for 140 yards or more. The Las Vegas defense has given up 140 rushing yards or more five times and gave up over 100 yards in the first meeting.

Las Vegas won 28-14 in Week 4 thanks to four takeaways, but the Broncos haven’t been bad with turnovers all year.

Run, make the reeling Raiders press, assume the mistakes will follow.

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Forget the four takeaways by the Raiders in the first meeting – that was an aberration.

However, the 300-yard passing game was part of the deal, and that should continue.

Derek Carr has been terrific for the league’s third-best air attack. The Bronco secondary has been good, but the teams that didn’t throw for big yards were mostly balanced. That’s not a thing with the Raiders.

The Denver run defense is strong, and the pass defense stats are a bit misleading. Las Vegas will keep the pressure on early and try to break the Broncos out of their shell.

The Raider defense will take its chances with Drew Lock trying to win this.

What’s Going To Happen

Lock will add more of a downfield element than Teddy Bridgewater did, but he won’t be nearly consistent enough.

However, the ground attack will be okay, the defense will hold up in the fourth quarter, and the Raider offense that hasn’t scored more than 16 points in six of the last seven games will sputter again.

Denver at Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Denver 17, Las Vegs 16

Line: PICK, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

