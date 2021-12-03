Denver at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Denver at Kansas City How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: GEHA Fields at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Denver (6-5), Kansas City (7-4)

Denver at Kansas City Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

All of a sudden the team is playing well.

It was a mirage at 3-0, it regressed to reality with a four game losing streak, and now the team appears to have figured out its groove with the defense rising up over the last month and the offense finding just enough timely pop to get by.

It’s all about the takeaways with this team.

5-0 with two takeaways, 1-4 when it doesn’t get multiple turnovers, and 0-3 when it doesn’t generate any, the offense needs to force Kansas City to screw up.

Kansas City has multiple turnovers in seven of its last ten games, but …

Why Kansas City Will Win

The Kansas City offense is back.

There are still too many turnovers and mistakes – again, this matters here – but Patrick Mahomes is making big plays again, the running game stepped up with a Clyde Edwards-Helaire sighting in the win over Dallas, and best of all, the team should be recharged coming off the bye week.

The KC D has stepped up its game, too, especially against the run. Yes, Denver needs takeaways, but the Chiefs are loading up on takeaways with seven in the last three and ten in the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver can’t lose the turnover battle.

Yeah, duh, teams have problems in the NFL when they’re on the wrong side of the turnover margin, but Denver isn’t explosive enough to overcome mistakes and it can’t give away any possessions. Even one extra break might be enough for the Chiefs to pull away.

The Kansas City offense will be fine, but it’ll be the defense that clamps down with a fifth straight game allowing 17 points or fewer.

Denver at Kansas City Prediction, Line

Kansas City 27, Denver 16

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

