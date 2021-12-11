Dallas at Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Dallas at Washington How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Dallas (8-4), Washington (6-6)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Dallas at Washington Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

It’s all about getting the running game going with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott and the great receiving corps might be able to bomb away – and no one gives up more pass touchdowns than the Football Team – but Ezekiel Elliott and company get going, everything works.

Tony Pollard is questionable at best, and it remains to be seen if Elliott really will finally be off his pitch count and can turn into a workhorse again, but Dallas is 7-0 when running for 100 yards and 1-4 when it doesn’t.

Yeah, statistically Washington has been great against the run, but it hasn’t faced a whole slew of teams that can pound away.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 14

Why Washington Will Win

What is Washington doing that’s so right on this four-game winning streak? It’s not making a whole lot of mistakes.

Taylor Heineke has slowed with the turnovers, the team is taking advantage of its opportunities, and it’s been just that much of a slight edge that’s allowed the Football Team to win close game after close game.

Washington is 0-5 when it turns the ball over multiple times, and 6-1 when it doesn’t.

There’s that, and there’s the ground game that’s working really, really well. Antonio Gibson and the backs are rumbling – the WFT has hit 110 rushing yards or more in five of the last six games and …

– NFL Week 14 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Dallas run defense is having issues.

The secondary gives up a ton of yards – for all the interceptions and big plays it comes up with – but the defensive front is the problem, allowing over 100 yards in each of the last seven games after only giving up that many once in the first five games.

Granted, its a knee problem and not a shoulder, but …

Do you really believe Zeke is 100% and ready to Dalvin Cook up through his injury? Probably not.

Washington is playing too well right now.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

Dallas at Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 23, Dallas 20

Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

1: “Sing 2”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings