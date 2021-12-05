The final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season. The top 25 along with the four teams in the CFP.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Final Top 25
25. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (23)
24. San Diego State Aztecs 11-2 (19)
23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 12-1 (NR)
22. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (23)
21. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (22)
20. Houston Cougars 11-2 (21)
19. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (20
18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)
17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (16)
16. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (12)
15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (14)
14. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (8)
13. BYU Cougars 10-2 (13)
12. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (15)
11. Utah Utes 10-3 (17)
10. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (11)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5)
8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)
7. Baylor Bears 11-2 (9)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (7)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (4)
3. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (1)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 (3)
