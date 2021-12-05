The final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season. The top 25 along with the four teams in the CFP.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Final Top 25

25. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (23)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 11-2 (19)

23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 12-1 (NR)

22. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (23)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (22)

20. Houston Cougars 11-2 (21)

19. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (20

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)

17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (16)

16. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (12)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (14)

14. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (8)

13. BYU Cougars 10-2 (13)

12. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (15)

11. Utah Utes 10-3 (17)

10. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (11)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)

7. Baylor Bears 11-2 (9)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (7)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (4)

3. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (1)

2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 (3)

