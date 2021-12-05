What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the final top 25.
Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Sunday. This is our prediction and projection of what the final top 25 might be.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Final Call
25. Wisconsin Badgers 8-4 (25)
24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 8-4 (24)
23. UTSA Roadrunners 12-1 (NR)
22. Utah State Aggies 10-3 (NR)
21. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (23)
20. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (22)
19. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (20)
18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)
17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (16)
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (14)
15. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (8)
14. Utah Utes 10-3 (17)
13. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (15)
12. BYU Cougars 10-2 (13)
11. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (12)
10. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (11)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5)
8. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (9)
7. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (7)
6. Baylor Bears 11-2 (10)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (4)
3. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (1)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 (3)
