What will the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the final top 25.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Sunday. This is our prediction and projection of what the final top 25 might be.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Final Call

25. Wisconsin Badgers 8-4 (25)

24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 8-4 (24)

23. UTSA Roadrunners 12-1 (NR)

22. Utah State Aggies 10-3 (NR)

21. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (23)

20. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (22)

19. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (20)

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)

17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (16)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (14)

15. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (8)

14. Utah Utes 10-3 (17)

13. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (15)

12. BYU Cougars 10-2 (13)

11. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (12)

10. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (11)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5)

8. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (9)

7. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (7)

6. Baylor Bears 11-2 (10)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (4)

3. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (1)

2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 (3)

