College Football Playoff Expansion: How 12-Team Format Would've Worked This Year

The College Football Playoff rankings are out. How would they have worked in an expanded 12-team format?

Unfortunately, the College Football Playoff expansion talks have stalled.

They really did come up with a good format idea.

12 teams. Top six conference champions automatically get in, top four conference champs get a bye, and then the seeds would follow from there with the higher-ranked seeds getting the home field advantage in the first round.

So it would be …

College Football Playoff Expansion Proposal Top Would Be …

These four would get first round byes

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1)

2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (2)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (4)

4. Baylor Bears 11-2 (7)

College Football Playoff Expansion Proposal 5-12 Matchups Would Be …

12. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (12) at

5. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (3)

11. Utah Utes 10-3 (11) at

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (5)

10. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (10) at

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (6)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5) at

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)

Who’d get sort of hosed? Who’d just miss out?

CFP 13. BYU Cougars 10-2

CFP 14. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (8)

CFP 16. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (12)

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)

17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (16

