College Football Playoff Expansion: How 12-Team Format Would've Worked This Year

The College Football Playoff rankings are out. How would they have worked in an expanded 12-team format?
Unfortunately, the College Football Playoff expansion talks have stalled.
They really did come up with a good format idea.
12 teams. Top six conference champions automatically get in, top four conference champs get a bye, and then the seeds would follow from there with the higher-ranked seeds getting the home field advantage in the first round.
So it would be …
College Football Playoff Expansion Proposal Top Would Be …
These four would get first round byes
1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (2)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (4)
4. Baylor Bears 11-2 (7)
College Football Playoff Expansion Proposal 5-12 Matchups Would Be …
12. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (12) at
5. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (3)
11. Utah Utes 10-3 (11) at
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (5)
10. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (10) at
7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (6)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5) at
8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)
Who’d get sort of hosed? Who’d just miss out?
CFP 13. BYU Cougars 10-2
CFP 14. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (8)
CFP 16. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (12)
18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)
17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (16
