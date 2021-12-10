College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six

College football expert picks, predictions for College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Games: Alabama vs Cincinnati, Michigan vs Georgia and Rose, Peach, Fiesta, Sugar Bowls

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover

Click on each game for the preview and CFN Prediction

Michigan State vs Pitt

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

7:00, ESPN

Line: PICK, o/u: 63.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN Pitt

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Pitt

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Pitt

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Pitt

Pete Fiutak, CFN Michigan State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Pitt

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Michigan State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Pitt

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Michigan State

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Michigan State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Pitt

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Pitt

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Pitt

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Pitt

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Michigan State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN Pitt

CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt

