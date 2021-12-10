College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: College Football Playoff, New Year's Six

College football expert picks, predictions for College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six Games: Alabama vs Cincinnati, Michigan vs Georgia and Rose, Peach, Fiesta, Sugar Bowls
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover
Michigan State vs Pitt
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
7:00, ESPN
Line: PICK, o/u: 63.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN Pitt
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Pitt
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Pitt
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN Pitt
Pete Fiutak, CFN Michigan State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Pitt
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Michigan State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Pitt
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Michigan State
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com Michigan State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Pitt
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Pitt
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Pitt
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Pitt
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com Michigan State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN Pitt
CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt
