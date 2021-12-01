College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Championship Week

College football expert picks, predictions for Championship Week, highlighted by Georgia vs Alabama, Michigan vs Iowa, and Oklahoma State vs Baylor

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Championship Week College Football Expert Picks

C-USA WKU vs UTSA

Pac-12 Oregon vs Utah

Big 12 Baylor vs Oklahoma State

MAC Kent State vs Northern Illinois

MW Utah State vs San Diego State

Sun Belt Appalachian State vs Louisiana

AAC Houston vs Cincinnati

SEC Georgia vs Alabama

ACC Wake Forest vs Pitt

Big Ten Iowa vs Michigan

USC at Cal | Results So Far

Championship Week Schedule

Conference USA Championship

WKU at UTSA

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: WKU -1, o/u: 72

Gill Alexander, VSIN: UTSA

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UTSA

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com WKU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com UTSA

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTSA

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UTSA

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WKU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UTSA

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UTSA

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: WKU

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: UTSA

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN WKU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WKU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: WKU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UTSA

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WKU

CONSENSUS PICK: UTSA

NEXT: Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs Utah Expert Picks, Predictions