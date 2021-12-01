College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Championship Week

College football expert picks, predictions for Championship Week, highlighted by Georgia vs Alabama, Michigan vs Iowa, and Oklahoma State vs Baylor
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Championship Week College Football Expert Picks
C-USA WKU vs UTSA
Pac-12 Oregon vs Utah
Big 12 Baylor vs Oklahoma State
MAC Kent State vs Northern Illinois
MW Utah State vs San Diego State
Sun Belt Appalachian State vs Louisiana
AAC Houston vs Cincinnati
SEC Georgia vs Alabama
ACC Wake Forest vs Pitt
Big Ten Iowa vs Michigan
USC at Cal | Results So Far
Championship Week Schedule
Conference USA Championship
WKU at UTSA
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: WKU -1, o/u: 72
Gill Alexander, VSIN: UTSA
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UTSA
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com WKU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com UTSA
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UTSA
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UTSA
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: WKU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UTSA
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UTSA
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: WKU
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: UTSA
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN WKU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: WKU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: WKU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: UTSA
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: WKU
CONSENSUS PICK: UTSA