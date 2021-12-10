College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 28-January 4

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl game between December 28th and January 4th

Houston vs Auburn

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

12:00, ESPN

Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Auburn

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Auburn

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Auburn

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Auburn

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Auburn*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn

