College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 28-January 4

Houston vs Auburn
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
12:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Auburn
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Auburn
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Auburn
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Auburn
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Auburn*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn
