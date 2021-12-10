College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 28-January 4

By December 10, 2021 2:51 am

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl game between December 28th and January 4th

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Houston vs Auburn
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

12:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Auburn
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Houston
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Auburn
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Auburn
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Auburn
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Auburn*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn

