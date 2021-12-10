College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 17-27

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl game between December 17th and 27th

Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

Bahamas Bowl

12:00, ESPN

Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Toledo*

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Toledo

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Toledo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Toledo*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Toledo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Toledo*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Middle Tenn

CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo

