College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 17-27

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 17-27

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 17-27

By December 10, 2021 2:50 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl game between December 17th and 27th

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover
Click on each game for the preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Predictions & Game Previews
Bowl Schedule | NFL Expert Picks

Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Bahamas Bowl

12:00, ESPN
Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Toledo*
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Toledo
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Toledo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Toledo*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Toledo*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Middle Tenn
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo

College Football Expert Picks: Dec 17-27
Bahamas MT vs Toledo | Cure NIU vs CCU
Boca WKU vs App St | Celeb SCSU vs JSU
New Mexico UTEP vs Fresno | Ind UAB vs BYU
Lend Liberty vs EMU | LA Utah St vs Oregon St
New Orl Marshall vs La | Myrtle Tulsa vs ODU
Potato Kent St vs Wyo | Frisco UTSA vs SDSU
Armed Missouri vs Army | Frisco II MU vs UNT
Gasp UCF vs Florida | Hawaii Memphis vs Hawaii
Camellia Ball St vs Ga St | Quick Nevada vs WMU
Military East Carolina vs Boston College
Results So Far | Bowl Schedule
Bowls: CFP & NY6 | Dec 28-Jan 4 

NEXT: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina: Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , Bowls College Football Playoff, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Playoff, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, News, SEC, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home