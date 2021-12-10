College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games December 17-27

College football expert picks, predictions for all of the bowl game between December 17th and 27th
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover
Click on each game for the preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Predictions & Game Previews
– Bowl Schedule | NFL Expert Picks
Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Bahamas Bowl
12:00, ESPN
Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Toledo*
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Toledo
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Toledo
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Toledo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Toledo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Toledo
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Toledo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Toledo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Toledo*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Toledo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Toledo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Toledo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Toledo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com Toledo*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Toledo
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Toledo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Middle Tenn
CONSENSUS PICK: Toledo
College Football Expert Picks: Dec 17-27
Bahamas MT vs Toledo | Cure NIU vs CCU
Boca WKU vs App St | Celeb SCSU vs JSU
New Mexico UTEP vs Fresno | Ind UAB vs BYU
Lend Liberty vs EMU | LA Utah St vs Oregon St
New Orl Marshall vs La | Myrtle Tulsa vs ODU
Potato Kent St vs Wyo | Frisco UTSA vs SDSU
Armed Missouri vs Army | Frisco II MU vs UNT
Gasp UCF vs Florida | Hawaii Memphis vs Hawaii
Camellia Ball St vs Ga St | Quick Nevada vs WMU
Military East Carolina vs Boston College
Results So Far | Bowl Schedule
Bowls: CFP & NY6 | Dec 28-Jan 4