College Football Awards 2021: Who Won? Who Were The Best Players?

Who won all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2021 season?
2021 Home Depot College Football Awards
Bednarik Award
And The Winner Is …
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
2021 Bednarik Award Finalists
DE Will Anderson, Alabama
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Davis, 3) Thibodeaux
Best Player Not On Ballot: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Biletnikoff Award
2021 Biletnikoff Award Winner
Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
2021 Biletnikoff Award Finalists
Jordan Addison, Pitt
David Bell, Purdue
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Bell, 2) Addison, 3) Williams
Best Player Not On Ballot: Jerreth Sterns, WKU
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Winner
DE Will Anderson, Alabama
2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Finalists
DE Will Anderson, Alabama
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Anderson, 2) Davis, 3) Thibodeaux
Best Player Not On Ballot: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Butkus Award
2021 Butkus Award Winner
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
2021 Butkus Award Finalists
Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Damone Clark, LSU
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Chad Muma, Wyoming
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Dean, 2) Clark, 3) Chenal
Best Player Not On Ballot: D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
Davey O’Brien Award
2021 Davey O’Brien Award Winner
Bryce Young, Alabama
2021 Davey O’Brien Award Finalists
Kenny Pickett, Pitt
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Bryce Young, Alabama
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Young, 2) Stroud, 3) Pickett
Best Player Not On Ballot: Caleb Williams, Oklahoma
Doak Walker Award
2021 Doak Walker Award Winner
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
2021 Doak Walker Award Finalists
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Walker, 2) Hall, 3) Badie
Best Player Not On Ballot: Sean Tucker, Syracuse
Thorpe Award
2021 Thorpe Award Winner
CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
2021 Thorpe Award Finalists
Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Pitre, 2) Bryant, 3) McKinley
Best Player Not On Ballot: CB Jaquan McMillian, East Carolina
John Mackey Award
2021 John Mackey Award Winner
Trey McBride, Colorado State
2021 John Mackey Award Finalists
Trey McBride, Colorado State
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) McBride, 2) Kolar, 3) Wydermyer
Best Player Not On Ballot: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Lou Groza Award
2021 Lou Groza Award Winner
Jake Moody, Michigan
2021 Lou Groza Award Finalists
Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Jake Moody, Michigan
Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Moody, 2) Ruggles, 3) Brkic
Best Player Not On Ballot: Jonah Dallas, Boise State
Outland Trophy
2021 Outland Trophy Winner
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
2021 Outland Trophy Finalists
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Davis, 2) Ekwonu, 3) Linderbaum
Best Player Not On Ballot: DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
Ray Guy Award
2021 Ray Guy Award Winner
Matt Araiza, San Diego State
2021 Ray Guy Award Finalists
Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Jordan Stout, Penn State
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Araiza, 2) Korsak, 3) Stout
Best Player Not On Ballot: Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
Heisman Memorial Trophy
2021 Heisman Winner
2021 Heisman Trophy Finalists
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
QB Bryce Young. Alabama
Best Player Not Among The Finalists: DE Will Anderson, Alabama
Maxwell Award
2021 Maxwell Award Winner
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
2021 Maxwell Award Finalists
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Best Player Not On Ballot: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Walter Camp Award
2021 Walter Camp Winner
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
2021 Walter Camp Finalists
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Best Player Not On Ballot: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State