Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Tailgreeter Cure Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 18

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Tailgreeter Cure Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Coastal Carolina (10-2), Northern Illinois (9-4)

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Preview

– Be stunned if this isn’t among the best of the early bowls. Both Group of Five programs are coming off terrific campaigns, and both will be well motivated to close with a season-validating win.

– This is all about the time of possession battle. Northern Illinois had the ball for over 33 minutes per game with the ground attack. Coastal Carolina had it for over 32 minutes with its quick hitting passing game.

– Northern Illinois went from 0-6 in 2020 to the champion of the MAC in one year under head coach Thomas Hammock, getting the job done with a ball-control offense behind a tremendous offensive line and fantastic running game that finished fifth in the nation. Now this year’s breakthrough team has to hold down last year’s version.

– Coastal Carolina played exactly like it was supposed to over the first half of the season, ripping through everyone with one of the nation’s most efficient attacks. It spreads out defenses, dominates on third downs – it led all of college football in passing efficiency and third down conversions – but two close losses by a total of five points ruined a repeat of the 2020 magic.

Why Coastal Carolina, Northern Illinois Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Coastal Carolina Will Win, Why Northern Illinois Will Win, Tailgreeter Cure Bowl Prediction