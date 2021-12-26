Clemson vs Iowa State: Cheez-It Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Clemson vs Iowa State: Cheez-It Bowl How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Game Time: 5:45 pm ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Clemson (9-3), Iowa State (7-5)

CFN Predictions | Bowl Schedule

Clemson vs Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Preview

– If you were to tell Clemson and Iowa State before the season that they’d be playing each other in a bowl game in Florida, they’d have rightly assumed it would’ve been the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

– Iowa State came into the year loaded with experience and talent coming off a breakthrough 2020 season, and Clemson came into the year as … Clemson.

– It should say something about what Dabo Swinney has created that a 9-3 season is considered a massive disappointment. This game isn’t just about closing with a strong victory to get to ten wins. It’s about what might be happening going forward for a program that’s used to any season-ending losses coming in the playoff.

– Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the new Oklahoma head coach, and a few players are leaving for the transfer portal, but the nation’s second-best scoring D – the pass rush is still great and the run defense is a rock – is still going to be amazing.

– Iowa State was shaky down the stretch, but the passing game finished as the best in the Big 12, the running game is strong, and it plays a little defense, too, finishing tenth in the nation overall and second in the Big 12.

Why Clemson, Iowa State Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Cheez-It Bowl Top Players To Know

NEXT: Why Clemson Will Win, Why Iowa State Will Win, Cheez-It Bowl Prediction