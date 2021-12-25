Chicago at Seattle Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Chicago at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Chicago at Seattle How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Chicago (4-10), Seattle (5-9)

Chicago at Seattle Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

The defense stepped it up against the Vikings.

The team might have been short-handed in the secondary – and will be again at various parts – but the pass defense was terrific against Kirk Cousins and the offense found just enough of a spark to be interesting.

Yes, Nick Foles is getting the start, but he’s a decent veteran who can hit the midrange throws if the ground attack is helping him out. Seattles has the worst pass defense in the NFL, but …

Why Seattle Will Win

Nick Foles is the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. Things aren’t going well.

Both Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are hurt, and now the offense has to turn to Foles to try salvaging something out of the season. That’s just part of the problem.

The Seattle offense might not be humming, but the ground attack is coming up with enough big yards to matter. It ripped through Houston, was great against San Francisco, and it should do well against the Bear defensive front without heart-and-soul DT Akiem Hicks – he’s on the COVID list.

That means …

What’s Going To Happen

Seattle will start running just to try controlling the game, then the downfield passing attack should start to work after finding a spark at times over the last few weeks.

The Bears won’t be a total pushover. The running game will be good, Foles will be okay, and the defense will hold up against the mediocre Seahawk offense enough to make this a game.

Chicago at Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 27, Chicago 17

Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

