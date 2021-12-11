Chicago at Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Chicago at Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Chicago (4-8), Green Bay (9-3)

Chicago at Green Bay Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

It’s not like the Bears have anything to lose.

The defense has been solid. It hasn’t allowed more than 300 yards in total offense since Halloween, the pass defense has been a rock, and the offense should be able to get the ground attack going a bit.

Forget about throwing the ball – the Bears just don’t have the pop – but Justin Fields is expected to be back in the mix, the running backs are solid, and the defense has to help slow things down to a crawl.

However …

Why Green Bay Will Win

The Green Bay run defense has been fantastic.

You beat the Packers by attacking the midrange plays – they don’t give up big bombs, but they can be dinked and dunked on to death. The Chicago passing game just isn’t strong enough or consistently enough.

Green Bay just doesn’t screw up enough to give the Bears the breaks they’ll need. The Packer turnovers aren’t there, the offense should be more balanced with Aaron Jones back, and again, that run D is getting the job done – it hasn’t allowed 100 rushing yards in any of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

This might be the straw game.

The Bears are 1-6 in their last seven games – with the only win coming against Detroit – but losing to Green Bay once again would take the regime change up to a whole other level.

If it’s a Packer blowout, that could happen within minutes.

The Bear defense will fight the good fight and keep this close for a half, and then Aaron Rodgers will step up and the running game will do enough to keep the chains moving.

It won’t be anything gorgeous, but the Packers will get the job done.

Chicago at Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 24, Chicago 13

Line: Green Bay -12.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

