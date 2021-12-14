BYU vs UAB: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, Saturday, December 18

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

How To Watch: ABC, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: BYU (10-2), UAB (8-4))

BYU vs UAB Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Preview

– Can BYU close strong with yet another impressive bowl win? Last season the Cougars ripped apart UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl, and instead of needing to rebuild without quarterback Zach Wilson at quarterback and other lost parts, they were even better.

– The 2021 Cougars went 5-0 against the Pac-12 – including a win over Pac-12 champion Utah – throttled Virginia, and took down eventual Mountain West champion Utah State.

– The offense was efficient, the team dominated the turnover battle, and other than a two-game midseason stretch with losses to Boise State and to Big 12 champion Baylor – no shame there – the wins kept on piling up.

– UAB came into the season loaded with experience and talent, and it showed with the best defense in Conference USA, mostly dominating against the run.

– The Blazer offense was a bit inconsistent. There’s a good downfield passing attack, and the ground game was good against the mediocre teams, but overall there were too many key mistakes, lots of penalties, and it was a solid year even though the expectations were for a Conference USA championship.

Why BYU, UAB Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Top Players To Know

