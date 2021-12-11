Buffalo at Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Buffalo at Tampa Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Buffalo (7-5), Tampa Bay (9-3)

Buffalo at Tampa Bay Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The defense is still the best in the NFL – at least statistically.

It might have had a few meltdowns – like against Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis – and the pass defense stats are was skewed after the wind game against New England, but this really is a good, prideful group that’s going to want to make a statement here.

Tampa Bay was able to get back on track with a three-game winning streak, but it doesn’t have the steady ground game to do what the Patriots were able to.

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones are great when they get their chances, but the O hasn’t hit 100 yards on the ground in four of the last five games.

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The Buffalo offense feasts off the cupcakes.

Oh sure, it’s great against the Jets and put up numbers early in the year against the bad teams, but it’s not getting anything out of the running backs and the turnovers are becoming a problem.

The Bills have given the ball up 12 times over the last five weeks and Tampa Bay’s defense is forcing a ton of mistakes with ten takeaways in the last four games.

It’s not like Tom Brady needs any help.

This won’t be about bombing away for 300 yards – this will be about the midrange passing attack that should mix it up, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Buffalo offense start to work again? It was good against the Saints and Jets, but it’s been flat since mid-October.

The secondary, though, should make up for it – it hasn’t allowed a 300-yard passing game all year and gave up fewer than 200 in five of the last six games.

The Bills will keep Brady from going off, but it won’t be enough. The Tampa Bay defense will hold up in the second half.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 26, Buffalo 23

Line: Tampa Bay -3.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 5

5: “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

1: “Sing 2”

