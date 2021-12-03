Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: New Bowl Added, Championship Week

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff with a new bowl added to the mix.

We knew there were going to be twists and turns, but adding a new bowl at the last possible moment? That’s a new one.

There was supposed to be a bowl in San Francisco/Santa Clara this year, but it was postponed/cancelled. With two more eligible schools than bowl games, another random bowl game in Texas was added.

As of right now there’s no date, time, or anything else, but this allows two Group of Five programs to get in, lets a 6-7 Hawaii play in the Hawaii Bowl, and everything is all neat and tidy …

Ha! The entire puzzle and all we’ve done over the last few months had to be blown up and redone from scratch.

Before Championship Week kicks in, here are the latest bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions with one key caveat. For the earlier, less prestigious bowls, the conference tie-ins only mean so much. It’s about best matchups, most interest, and the best opportunities to get butts in seats – it’s about whatever ESPN wants.

We already have a few accepted bids – the Bahamas and Hawaii are set to allow extra travel time.

Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.

All times Eastern

As Yet Unnamed Bowl in Texas

Date TBA

Network, Time TBA

Expected to be played in Frisco, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs North Texas

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming

Previous Bowl Projection: Memphis vs UAB

Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State

Previous Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Appalachian State

Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

Last Year: Canceled

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Utah State

Previous Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Nevada

Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina

Previous Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Liberty

Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State

Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana

Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Old Dominion

Previous Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion

Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Fresno State

Previous Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Boise State

Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Previous Bowl Projection: North Texas vs Utah State

Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Army

Previous Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida

Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii

Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State

Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

