Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: New Bowl Added, Championship Week

By December 2, 2021 11:37 pm

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff with a new bowl added to the mix.

Bowl Projections: Championship Week

We knew there were going to be twists and turns, but adding a new bowl at the last possible moment? That’s a new one.

There was supposed to be a bowl in San Francisco/Santa Clara this year, but it was postponed/cancelled. With two more eligible schools than bowl games,  another random bowl game in Texas was added.

As of right now there’s no date, time, or anything else, but this allows two Group of Five programs to get in, lets a 6-7 Hawaii play in the Hawaii Bowl, and everything is all neat and tidy …

Ha! The entire puzzle and all we’ve done over the last few months had to be blown up and redone from scratch.

Before Championship Week kicks in, here are the latest bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions with one key caveat. For the earlier, less prestigious bowls, the conference tie-ins only mean so much. It’s about best matchups, most interest, and the best opportunities to get butts in seats – it’s about whatever ESPN wants.

We already have a few accepted bids – the Bahamas and Hawaii are set to allow extra travel time.

Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.

All times Eastern

As Yet Unnamed Bowl in Texas

Date TBA
Network, Time TBA
Expected to be played in Frisco, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five
Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs North Texas 

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Previous Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo  
 Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17
ESPN2, 6:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming
Previous Bowl Projection: Memphis vs UAB
 Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 11:00 am
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State
Previous Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Appalachian State
 Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ABC, 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
Previous Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
 Last Year: Canceled

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Utah State
Previous Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Nevada
 Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ABC, 3:30 pm
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU
Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
Previous Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
 Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina
Previous Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Liberty 
 Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ABC, 7:30 pm
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
Previous Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
 Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana
Previous Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana
 Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5
Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Old Dominion
Previous Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion
 Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Fresno State
Previous Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Boise State
 Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Previous Bowl Projection: North Texas vs Utah State
Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army
Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Army
Previous Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
 Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC
Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
Previous Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
 Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii
Previous Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming
 Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
Previous Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
 Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

