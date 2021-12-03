Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: New Bowl Added, Championship Week

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff with a new bowl added to the mix.
CFN 1-130 Rankings | AP | Coaches
CFN Expert Picks | NFL Expert Picks
Championship Week Game Previews
CFP Chase: Ranking 6 Teams Still Alive
Bowl Projections: Championship Week
We knew there were going to be twists and turns, but adding a new bowl at the last possible moment? That’s a new one.
There was supposed to be a bowl in San Francisco/Santa Clara this year, but it was postponed/cancelled. With two more eligible schools than bowl games, another random bowl game in Texas was added.
As of right now there’s no date, time, or anything else, but this allows two Group of Five programs to get in, lets a 6-7 Hawaii play in the Hawaii Bowl, and everything is all neat and tidy …
Ha! The entire puzzle and all we’ve done over the last few months had to be blown up and redone from scratch.
Before Championship Week kicks in, here are the latest bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions with one key caveat. For the earlier, less prestigious bowls, the conference tie-ins only mean so much. It’s about best matchups, most interest, and the best opportunities to get butts in seats – it’s about whatever ESPN wants.
We already have a few accepted bids – the Bahamas and Hawaii are set to allow extra travel time.
Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.
All times Eastern
As Yet Unnamed Bowl in Texas
Date TBA
Network, Time TBA
Expected to be played in Frisco, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five
Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs North Texas
Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Previous Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Last Year: Canceled
Cure Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN2, 6:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming
Previous Bowl Projection: Memphis vs UAB
Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 11:00 am
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State
Previous Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Appalachian State
Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
Previous Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
Last Year: Canceled
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Utah State
Previous Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Nevada
Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 3:30 pm
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU
Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
Previous Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
Last Year: Canceled
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina
Previous Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Liberty
Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 7:30 pm
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
Previous Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
Last Year: Canceled
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana
Previous Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana
Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 20
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5
Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Old Dominion
Previous Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion
Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Fresno State
Previous Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Boise State
Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Previous Bowl Projection: North Texas vs Utah State
Last Year: Canceled
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Wednesday, December 22
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army
Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Army
Previous Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26
Union Home Mortgage Bowl
Thursday, December 23
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC
Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
Previous Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
Last Year: Canceled
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Friday, December 24
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii
Previous Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming
Last Year: Canceled
Camellia Bowl
Saturday, December 25
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
Previous Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10