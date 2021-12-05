Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Final Call

Bowl Projections

By December 4, 2021 11:59 pm

By

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff – the final call before it all gets announced

Bowl Projections: Final Call

Here we go – the final call before the official announcements on all the bowl games and College Football Playoff matchups come out on Sunday.

We’ll adjust on the fly as news and rumors trickle out, but for now, the goal is to get these as close to the pin as possible after the Championship Weekend.

At the very least, we’ve got the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six games right … we think.

Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.

All times Eastern

As Yet Unnamed Bowl in Texas

Date TBA
Network, Time TBA
Expected to be played in Frisco, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five
Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs North Texas 

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Previous Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo  
 Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17
ESPN2, 6:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Wyoming 
Previous Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming 
 Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 11:00 am
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: WKU vs Appalachian State
Previous Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State 
 Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ABC, 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
Previous Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State 
 Last Year: Canceled

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Fresno State
Previous Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Utah State 
 Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ABC, 3:30 pm
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU
Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
Previous Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
 Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina
Previous Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina 
 Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ABC, 7:30 pm
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs Oregon State
Previous Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
 Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Louisiana
Previous Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana
 Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Old Dominion
Previous Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Old Dominion
 Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Nevada
Previous Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Fresno State
 Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: Houston vs Air Force
Previous Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Army
Previous Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Army
 Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC
Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
Previous Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
 Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii
Previous Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii
 Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)
Bowl Projection: UAB vs Georgia State
Previous Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
 Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

NEXT: More Bowl Projections: Championship Week

