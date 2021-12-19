Bowl Game Reaction to the Boca Raton, Celebration, New Mexico, and Independence Bowls

Bowl Game Reaction: Boca Raton, Celebration, New Mexico, Independence

Boca Raton Bowl Reaction: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

– Now THAT’S a bowl game. It started early, started fast, and it kept on rolling until Appalachian State punched itself out in the second half. 1,246 yards of total offense, 97 points, big play after big play. This was why we all do bowl season.

– Bailey Zappe was incredible. He threw for 422 yards and six scores with no picks, but he had a whole lot of help. Zappe was the signature star coming in from Houston Baptist – and he set the single season passing record and broke Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass record – but battery mate Jerreth Sterns had a whole lot to do with it, too. The star WR caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three scores.

MITCHELL TINSLEY STAYED ON HIS FEET TO GET THE 75-YARD TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/mH8zsoPiBB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 18, 2021

– Appalachian State could never get control. For good and for mostly bad, it kept scoring too quickly. It needed to slow things down to a stop, but it got caught up in a firefight and couldn’t keep up. The running game did what it was supposed to do – 251 yards – but the team only had the ball for just over 31 minutes. The time of possession battle needed to be lopsided.

– No, WKU’s defense didn’t do a whole lot – it couldn’t tackle, it gave up over 600 yards, and it struggled – but the four turnovers made a difference. The pace of the game made Appalachian State press, and the mistakes followed.

