Bowl Game Players To Watch. The Stars You Need To Know In Every Game

Who are the top players and ones you need to know for every bowl games? Here are the stars who should be the headliners to watch.

Bowl Game Top Players To Watch

Want to win friends and influence people at your holiday parties with the bowl games on in the background? Want to enjoy the barrage of bowls even more when watching teams you’ve never seen before? Know the star players.

Who are the main guys, the key playmakers, and the signature performers for each team this bowl season?

Here are two players you need to know and watch for each team in every bowl game, but with one key caveat – we purposefully didn’t include some obvious stars of the 2021 regular season because they’re either leaning toward opting out or are definitely out. All forgiveness as this is a moving target – we’ll change on the fly.

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee: One of the best and most productive defensive backs in college football over the last five years – when healthy – he was every bit the all-around star he was supposed to be with a team-high 106 stops with a sack, nine broken up passes, and ten tackles for loss.

QB Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee: Thrown to the wolves when starting QB Chase Cunningham went down, the freshman struggled in his first start with five picks in the loss to WKU. He bounced back to lead the team to the two wins over the next three games to get bowl eligible, finishing the regular season with five touchdown passes and 777 yards.

RB Bryant Koback, Toledo: To MAC fans it seems like he’s been around for 12 years. A big-time scorer, he ran for 30 touchdowns in his first three seasons – with four receiving scores – and did even more for the ground attack this year with 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 29 catches and three scores.

LB Jamal Hines, Toledo: The 6-3, 250-pounder went from being more of a defensive end to a hybrid outside linebacker, and the results have been huge. He not only came up with 82 tackles, but he led the team with eight broken up passes and lived behind the line with ten sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

2021-2022 Bowl Players To Watch

Dec 17-18 Bahamas | Cure | Boca Raton

New Mexico | Indy | LendingTree | LA

Dec 20-25 New Orl | Myrtle | Potato

Frisco | Armed Forces | Frisco Classic

Gasparillia | Hawaii | Camellia

Dec 27-28 Quick Lane | Military | Birm

1st Respond | Liberty | Holiday | Guar Rate

Dec 29-30 Fenway | Pinstripe | Cheez-It

Alamo | Mayo | Music City | Vegas

Dec 31-Jan 4 Gator | Sun | Arizona

Outback | Citrus | Texas

NY6 Peach | Fiesta | Rose | Sugar

CFP Orange | Cotton

