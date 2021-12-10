Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks: College Football Predictions ATS, Straight Up

From 43-1, most confident to least, here are the picks both straight up and against the spread for the 2021-2022 college football bowl games, confidence pool style.

Time to put them out there.

Understanding that by the time you read this there should be several opt-outs, a slew of transfers, and probably a few more coaching changes to screw it all up, but if you’re entering the world of confidence pools – or if you’re just interested in the lay of the land before the bowl season gets going – it all starts now.

Knowing that you need to get your picks in soon, here are the bowl game confidence pool predictions both against the spread and straight up going from 43 (most confident) to 1 (least confident).

Bowl Game Confidence Pool Picks: Against the Spread

43 SMU vs Virginia: Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Virginia -1.5

42 UAB vs BYU: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

BYU -7

41 West Virginia vs Minnesota: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota -4

40 UTSA vs San Diego State: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

San Diego State +2.5

39 Memphis vs Hawaii: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii +6.5

38 Missouri vs Army: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri +3.5

37 Houston vs Auburn: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Auburn -3

36 Wisconsin vs Arizona State: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin -7

35 Baylor vs Ole Miss: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss +1.5

34 UCF vs Florida: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Florida -7.5

33 Michigan State vs Pitt: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Michigan State PICK

32 Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina: Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Northern Illinois +10

31 Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs Kentucky

Kentucky -2.5

30 Ball State vs Georgia State: Camellia Bowl

Georgia State -4.5

29 South Carolina State vs Jackson State: Cricket Celebration Bowl

Jackson State -12

28 East Carolina vs Boston College: Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Boston College -3.5

27 WKU vs Appalachian State: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Appalachian State -3

26 Wake Forest vs Texas A&M: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Texas A&M -7

25 Penn State vs Arkansas: Outback Bowl

Arkansas +2.5

24 North Carolina vs South Carolina: Duke’s Mayo Bowl

South Carolina +7

23 Air Force vs Louisville: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Louisville -1

22 Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion +9.5

21 NC State vs UCLA: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

UCLA +1

20 Michigan vs Georgia: Capital One Orange Bowl

Georgia -7.5

19 Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame -2.5

18 Utah State vs Oregon State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Oregon State -7

17 Central Michigan vs Boise State: Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan +9

16 Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State -8.5

15 Ohio State vs Utah: Rose Bowl Game

Ohio State -6.5

14 Middle Tennessee vs Toledo: Bahamas Bowl

Toledo -10.5

13 Tennessee vs Purdue: TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Tennessee -4

12 Virginia Tech vs Maryland: New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland +1

11 Miami University vs North Texas: Frisco Bowl Classic

Miami University -3.5

10 Miami vs Washington State: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Washington State +2.5

9 Kent State vs Wyoming: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State +3

8 Nevada vs Western Michigan: Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan -3

7 UTEP vs Fresno State: PUBG New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State -10.5

6 Marshall vs Louisiana: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana -5.5

5 Liberty vs Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan +8.5

4 Alabama vs Cincinnati: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Alabama -13.5

3 Kansas State vs LSU: Mercari Texas Bowl

Kansas State PICK

2 Oklahoma vs Oregon: Valero Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma -4.5

1 Clemson vs Iowa State: Cheez-It Bowl

Iowa State PICK

