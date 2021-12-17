Boston College vs East Carolina: Military Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, December 27

Boston College vs East Carolina: Military Bowl How To Watch

Date: Monday, December 27

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Boston College (6-6), East Carolina (7-5)

Boston College vs East Carolina Military Bowl Preview

– Boston College already got a big win when QB Phil Jurkovec announced he’s coming back next year. Now the team needs a win to generate a little momentum going into the offseason.

It’s an interesting team coming off a strange year. The defense was amazing at keeping the better passing games in check – the Eagles finished fourth in the nation in pass defense – but there were problems against the run.

– And then there’s the offense.

The passing game sputtered when Jurkovec was injured, and just when it seemed like it was bouncing back, it finished the regular season with 19 yards in the loss to Wake Forest.

There was nothing consistent about the Eagles and the ACC’s least-productive offense, and now they’re dealing with a dangerous team that was relatively steady.

– East Carolina was deep into the fight with Cincinnati, got a field goal blocked for a touchdown, and that was about it for the regular season. However, the defense was among the best in the nation on third downs, the offense was great at controlling the tempo, and the passing game will keep on pressing.

Can a Boston College offense that failed to score more than 17 points in six of its last eight games keep up the pace if East Carolina gets up early?

Why Boston College, East Carolina Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Military Bowl Top Players To Know

