Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, December 4

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oklahoma State (11-1), Baylor (10-2)

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys took a punch.

They were in big, big trouble against Oklahoma with College Football Playoff viability on the line. The defense that hadn’t surrendered more than 24 points all year – and had allowed just 23 over a four game span leading up to Bedlam – hadn’t been the problem, but the team was down 33-24 in the fourth quarter.

The D stepped up, the O took over helped by a muffed OU punt return, and the team got the win and survived.

Now it’s time to get back to business.

Baylor is tough, dangerous, and disciplined, but it might not have QB Gerry Bohanon at 100% thanks to a leg injury, and it shouldn’t matter all that much even if he’s a full go. Oklahoma State won 24-14 in the first meeting despite turning the ball over three times.

The offense was balanced, the running game was great, and the defense lived in the Baylor backfield.

Why Baylor Will Win

The offense keeps on humming.

It hasn’t been quite as strong as it was over the first part of the season, but it still leads the Big 12 with 446 yards per game thanks to an offensive line that’s been great at keeping everyone out of the backfield – except Oklahoma State in the lone loss.

It’s not like the team can’t grind. The offense failed to get to 300 yards against Iowa State and still managed to equal out a tough win – and without coming up with a slew of takeaways.

The three against Oklahoma State in the first meeting didn’t add up a win, but the defense has stepped up the pressure over the second half of the season with two takeaways in four of the last five games.

All of the pressure is on the Cowboys to not only win the game, but do it convincingly enough to make the College Football Playoff committee swoon. They’re not going to be able to get away with three takeaways again – the Baylor D is too good.

The Bears haven’t allowed more than 125 rushing yards in the last seven games since the loss to the Cowboys.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s hard to beat a team twice in a season, but Oklahoma State is about to do it.

Baylor will be more than just plucky. They’ll pull out all the stops, they’ll be balanced, and they should be able to make this a fight …

And then the Oklahoma State defense will take over in the second half.

The Cowboy defensive line will crank up the intensity after not generating enough pressure early on, the secondary will clamp down, and the offense will start to pull away with two good scoring drives.

It won’t be a blowout that demands a spot in the College Football Playoff, but as as 12-1 Power Five champion, Oklahoma State will get the call.

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma State 27, Baylor 17

Line: Oklahoma State -5.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 5

